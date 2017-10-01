1 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today extended wishes to all the mothers, fathers and older persons in the country on the occasion of 27th International Day of Older Persons.

Issuing a press statement issued here to mark the occasion, PM Deuba has underlined the need for sustainable policy to channelize the skills and experiences of the elderly people who, he said, have gained knowledge, skills and experiences by surmounting several challenges in their life.

“It is our moral responsibility to keep intact the time immemorial traditions and good values of respecting elders and honouring them,” PM Deuba said in a message.

The PM also pointed out the need for one and all to ensure welfare of the elderly people and promote the respect and responsibility towards them.

Stating that there are 2.7 million senior citizens in our country who contributed their youthful time for the country’s betterment, PM Deuba remarked that they were the invaluable assets to the nation.

He also noted that the provision relating to the social security for the elderly citizens were enshrined in the Nepal’s constitution as a fundamental right.

The United Nations on December 14, 1990 took the decision to mark October 1 as the International Senior Citizens Day to ensure human rights, economic empowerment, social dignity, good health and security for the senior citizens as well as to highlight their contributions to society.

There are more than 2.7 million elderly citizens in the country, according to the census 2011.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Older Persons is “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.” RSS

