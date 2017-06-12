12 June, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ have held discussions today regarding the second phase of local level elections and the government’s functioning.

The Prime Minister’s secretariat said that recent political situation and issues of the local level elections were primarily discussed with due priority during the meeting held at Dahal’s residence in Lazimpat.

It is said that the two leaders decided to continue talks with the agitating Rastriya Janata Party, Nepal to bring it on board the polls and hold the second phase of the local level of polls in the slated time.

Likewise, Dahal’s secretariat said that PM Deuba and Chairman Dahal discussed to advance the poll process based on consensus.

Likewise, the two leaders also held discussions on cabinet expansion and government’s functioning. RSS