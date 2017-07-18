18 July, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held a meeting regarding the operation of the government, ministerial power sharing and cabinet expansion Tuesday evening.

Also present at the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, the top leaders of the both parties agreed to expand the cabinet soon.

Maoist leader Barsha Man Pun said a final touch would be given to the discussions after holding a meeting Wednesday.

PM Deuba, Chairman Prachanda, Deputy Prime Minister and Maoist leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Home Minister Janardan Sharma, leader Pun, Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi and Ramesh Lekhak were present in the meeting. RSS