25 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister and President of the Nepali Congress Party, Sher Bahadur Deuba, sent a congratulatory message to President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, on the successful holding of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and his re-election as the General Secretary of the Party on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Deuba said the re-election of Mr Xi is an indication of the great confidence that the Chinese people and the Communist Party of China have placed in his dynamic leadership.

Noting unprecedented strides made by China in socio-economic and technological development and in improving the quality of life of the Chinese people, PM Deuba has applauded Mr Xi’s vision of ‘global community of common destiny for all humankind’ and greater cooperation among nations for economic prosperity.

Moreover, the PM also expressed his confidence that Nepal-China bilateral relations would continue to grow in multiple dimensions and reach a new level in the days to come.