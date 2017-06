7 June, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed contemporary politics and the functioning of the government with CPN-MC Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today.

During the meeting held at Prachanda’s Lazimpat residence this evening, matters relating to the new government’s way of functioning were discussed, according to Prachanda’s press coordinator Manahari Timilsena. The two leaders agreed to move ahead on the basis of consensus and collaboration.