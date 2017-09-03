3 Sept, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the concerned authorities to develop the detail project report of the Pancheswar Multi-purpose Project in the interest of the nation.

Talking to the representatives of stakeholder bodies at his office in Singha Durbar today, the Prime Minister directed them to develop the DPR with the burden of cost as per the utility of the project, according to his media expert Govinda Pariyar. “Its been 21 years that the Pancheswar project began but there is no achievement as yet, Deuba said, ‘Now agree on the DPR of the project in a way to benefit Nepal.’

It may be noted that an agreement had been reached during the PM Deuba’s recent India visit to complete the DPR of Pancheswar within a month. Accordingly, a two-day discussion involving experts of the two countries is taking place in New Delhi, India from Tuesday.

Deuba has also stressed on continuing with Government of Nepal’s position on investment of 37 per cent by Nepal and 63 per cent by India in the project.

At the meeting, Joint Secretary at the Water and Energy Commission Madhav Belbase briefed about the project, its DPR and Nepal and India’s position on it so far. DPM and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Energy Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Irrigation Minister Sanjaya Gautam, the Chief Secretary and secretaries of different concerned ministries, office-bearers of the Pancheswar Authority and the expert group members were present in the meeting, according to media expert Pariyar. RSS