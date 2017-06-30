30 June, Kathmandu: A meeting was held between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre Chairperson and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the PM’s official residence at Baluwatar in the capital city Friday evening.

During the meeting, PM Deuba and former PM Dahal laid focus on the contemporary political issues and cabinet expansion among other pertinent issues, according to the PM’s Secretariat.

The meeting also dwelt on the performance of the incumbent government in which the Nepali Congress and CPN-Maoist are the coalition partners.

This is the first meeting held between the two at the PM’s official residence since PM Deuba assumed the leadership. Earlier the meetings were held at leader Dahal’s personal residence at Lazimpat. RSS