25 August, New Delhi: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting with Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi at the Office of the President of India here Thursday.

During the meeting, Ms Gandhi congratulated Prime Minister Deuba for successfully holding the local level elections. She also expressed sorrow over the damage caused to life and property in the recent floods that hit the tarai region of Nepal.

Ms Gandhi also laid emphasis on further strengthening and consolidating relations between the two countries at the people’s level.

Also this evening, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called on Prime Minister Deuba.

During the meeting with PM Deuba, discussions were held on investment promotion, economic development and common economic issues of the two countries.

Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shanker Das Bairagi said that brief talks were held in the issues of energy, trade and tourism to move ahead in a collaborative way. (Yekraj Pathak) RSS