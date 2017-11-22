22 Nov, Kathmandu: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba today went to the Om Hospital at local Chabahil and inquired about the health condition of party leader Bimalendra Nidhi.

Leader Nidhi is receiving treatment at the hospital after falling ill on Monday. He felt breathing difficulty while on an election campaign in Dhanusha. He is contesting the House of Representatives election from Dhanusha constituency-3.

The PM wished Nidhi speedy recovery of his health on the occasion, Nidhi’s press advisor Ramji Dahal said.

Also today, Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala went to see leader Nidhi at the hospital to inquire about his health.

His health is gradually improving, according to doctors attending on him.