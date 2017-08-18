18 August, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has on Thursday inspected flood-hit areas of three districts of mid-western and far-western region and distributed relief materials to flood survivors.

PM Deuba held interaction with people displaced by the floods of Kamaiyadanda of Rapti Sunari of Banke, Kotiya village of Bardiya and Tikapur of Kailai and distributed relief materials.

Similarly, the Prime Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 600,000 and relief materials to Kamilal Tharu of Kamaiyadanda, who lost his three daughters in the flood. He also announced to provide compensation to those losing lives and properties in flood and some amount for construction of houses.

Prime Minister Deuba said, “Some budget has been allocated for temporary settlement for the time being. You will get it soon.”

Saying the government has made arrangement for free medical treatment to the injured, he said that the government would introduce a new programme for the immediate and long-term solution of the floods.

Prime Minister Deuba directed regional administrators and chief district officers of mid-western and far-western regions to carry out rescue, relief and compensation distribution in an effective manner.

He asked them to come up with programmes keeping the health of the flood survivors in mind. RSS