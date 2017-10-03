3 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held a meeting today, focusing on the country’s contemporary politics.

The meeting between the heads of two mainstream political parties takes place at the backdrop of reports of talks underway at higher level for the leftist alliance for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies scheduled late this year.

The NC has proposed its coalition partner CPN (MC) to conduct the elections by the incumbent government, giving continuity to the two parties’ alliance while the latter is in touch with the CPN (UML) for an electoral alliance and eventually for ‘party unification’.

Prime Minister’s press coordinator Govinda Pariyar confirmed the meeting between the two top leaders, but said he was not updated about it in detail. RSS