24 June, Kanchanpur: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the Belauri bazaar of Kanchanpur district would be developed as a model town.

Addressing an election assembly organized by the Nepali Congress here today, PM Deuba said that the residents of the area would be made prosperous with the modernization of Belauri as a city.

He also said that any type of atrocity against Nepalis in the bordering areas would not be allowed to happen.

Saying that he was committed to the development of the far west region, PM Deuba said that steps would be initiated for the construction of a motorable bridge and Pancheshwor Project in the Mahakali River.

He also pledged to construct a museum for the preservation of Rana Tharu’s culture.

PM Deuba attended the election assemblies at Beldandi, Belauri and Punarbas in Kanchanpur district today itself. RSS