6 Oct, Kathmandu: A meeting between CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been held at latter’s official residence in Baluwatar this evening.

According to PM’s secretariat, issues related to recent political developments after the formation of leftist and rightist alliances as well as the preparations of the upcoming elections were discussed during the meeting.