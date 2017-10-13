13 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has sent a letter to the Office of the President on Friday in connection with expanding the Council of Ministers.

A letter recommending Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) chairman Kamal Thapa to thepost of Deputy Prime Minister and leaders Jayanta Chand, Dilnath Giri and Bikram Thapa as ministers in the present Council of Ministers from the RPP, according to the Prime Minister’s private secretariat.

Similarly, Kunti Kumari Shahi, Sushil Kumar Shrestha, Bhaskar Bhadra and Kanta Bhattarai have been recommended as Ministers of State.

The Office of the President stated that although the programme for administering the oath of office and secrecy to the nominees has been said to be held on Saturday, it was not yet fixed.