19 July, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the concerned authorities to help preserve Kathmandu’s unique cultures and archeologically significant physical infrastructures.

At a meeting held with Mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), Bidya Sundar Shakya, and Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi on Wednesday, PM Deuba asserted that the ancient and unique art and crafts of Kathmandu embodied the identity of the country.

PM Deuba also directed the visiting KMC mayor and deputy mayor to coordinate with the agencies concerned for the reconstruction of the quake-damaged physical infrastructures of historical, archaeological and cultural significance.

During the meeting, the office-bearers of KMC shared their views on bringing the Department of Electricity, Department of Drinking Water and Department of Road under the KMC for the effective performance in the city. RSS