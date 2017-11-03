3 Nov, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the Election Commissioners to make the voter education more effective in order to increase voters’ participation in the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

During the meeting at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar on Friday, Prime Minister Deuba asked the commissioners to create environment conducive to ensure voting rights of voters in a free and fearless manner.

PM Deuba, on behalf of the government, assured to provide all necessary supports for the elections round the clock.

Similarly, Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav thanked the Prime Minister saying that the elections would be conducted in the slated date due to commitment of the Prime Minister in this regard.

Dr Yadav said, “The local level elections were held and the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies are going to be held on the scheduled date due to the Prime Minister’s commitment. I want to offer special thanks to the PM on behalf of the EC for the same.”

Likewise, other Election Commissioner said that the government has been providing full supports to the EC in order to hold the elections on the scheduled date. Present on the occasion were Dr Yadav, Commissioners Ishwori Poudel, Ila Sharma and Sudheer Kumar Shah, among others.