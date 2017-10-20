20 Oct, Lalitpur: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged all political parties to participate in the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Inaugurating a cultural rally organised by Nepal Sambat 1138 Organising Committee here today, Prime Minister Deuba said that the constitution would be fully implementation after both elections.

He said that Nepal Sambat should be celebrated by all people, not only at Newar Community as the state has already given recognition to Nepal Sambat as National Sambat.

Similarly, Committee Chairperson, Subarnaman Amatya, stressed the need of celebrating Nepal Sambat as a national festival.

On the occasion, PM Deuba released a calendar published by Sikarmi Samaj. PM Deuba also garlanded the statue of Shankhadhar Sakhwa, god of Newar Community.

The rally that started from Mangalbazaar passed through Sundhara, Bakubahal, Purnachandi, Pulchowk and Kumveshwor and concluded after reaching again the same place.