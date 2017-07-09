9 July, Nawalparasi: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed his commitment to declare Nawalpur a separate district.

PM Deuba’s response to the demand put forth by Nawalpur’s lawmaker and political party representatives had been positive during a meeting held on Saturday.

The delegation demanded that Nawalpur of Nawalparasi – which is divided into two separate provinces – must be declared a district. They also called for forming Nawalpur District Coordination Committee.

Jivan Shrestha, a lawmaker from Nawalparasi constituency – 2 said the PM responded positively to their demands. RSS