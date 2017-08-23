23 August, New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has recently arrived in New Delhi on the five-day State visit to India.

PM Deuba arrived here with his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, leading the 48-member Nepali delegation at the cordial invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj, warmly welcomed PM Deuba at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Nepali Ambassador to India, Deep Kumar Upadhyay, and high level officials from Nepali Embassy were also together at the airport to welcome PM Deuba.

After the arrival, PM Deuba has headed to the Rastrapati Bhawan for a while.

PM Deuba is scheduled to hold interaction with Nepali community at Nepali Embassy in New Delhi at 3:00 pm and to attend the joint business event to be hosted by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries of India.

The PM’s main official engagements have been scheduled for tomorrow.

This State visit of PM Deuba is yet another significant event in keeping with the tradition of high level engagements between the senior leadership of the two countries.

The visit will be an important occasion to review the entire spectrum of Nepal-India bilateral relations at the highest level and provide political guidance so as to reinforce the momentum of positive developments in these relations.