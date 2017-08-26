26 August, Dhangadhi: CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has termed the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s on-going India trip as successful.

In a press meet organized by the Press Centre here today, Chair Dahal who is also the former PM, said that India’s cooperation to the process for upcoming federal and provincial elections was positive. He added that PM Deuba only discussed on the implementation of the past agreements and some essential current issues during his visit.

On a different note, leader Dahal shared that it was a happy movement as Rastriya Janata party is gearing to take part in the upcoming elections. He urged all to cooperate for the implementation of the constitution for political stability and economic prosperity.

Dahal also shared that his party could forge coalition with Madhes-centric and republican parties in the local polls in Province-2 adding that the alliance also could be forged with Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) as well.

Chair Dahal led-leaders’ team had arrived here to address the Province-7 level party cadres training that began here today. RSS