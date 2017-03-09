PM expands cabinet, RPP Chair Thapa as DPM and Federal Affairs Minister

9 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expanded the Cabinet on Thursday.

Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Kamal Thapa, has been appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development.

At a special programme organised at Sheetal Niwas on Thursday, President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed DPM Thapa.

Similarly, President Bhandari also administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Dilnath Giri, of the RPP.

Likewise, Culture Minister, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, has been given the responsibility of Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Water Supply Minister, Prem Bahadur Singh, as Minister for Science and Technology.

Parshuram Tamang of RPP has been assigned to the Minister of State for Culture. He would be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday, it is learnt.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, ministers, chiefs and representatives of constitutional bodies, lawmakers, leaders of different political parties and media persons were present on the occasion. RSS