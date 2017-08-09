9 August, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone of a new building going to be constructed on the premises of Singha Durbar for the Ministry of Defence amidst a programme here today.

The construction of the building is expected to complete by the next three years.

The Ministry that was established in 2008 BS is executing its affairs from the building of the Secretariat of National Security Council after the 2015 April earthquake inflicted damages to its building.

The estimated cost of a 105-room new building to be constructed through the Singha Durbar Secretariat Reconstruction Committee under the Ministry of Urban Development is Rs 193 million. It will have an emergency exit, a lift and fire extinguishing system.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba directed the authorities concerned to remain alert to the assigned responsibilities and the timely completion of the infrastructure. Besides, the authorities concerned were asked to meet all the set standards while implementing the project. He went on to say that skilled human resources, appropriate technology and physical infrastructure were required to take the bureaucracy forward as per the changing context of time.

Minister for Defence Bhimsen Das Pradhan, stating that Nepal is a country characterised by caste, cultural, linguistic, religious and geographical diversities, said the Ministry was doing its ‘important’ role as per the objective of its establishment. He took the time to share the information that the Nepal Army had accorded a special priority to the construction of Kathmandu- Nijgadh fast track.

Secretary at the Ministry, Shreedhar Sapkota said he hoped that the Ministry’s work efficiency would increase with the establishment of a new well-equipped building.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Home Minister Janardan Sharma, Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri and government high ranking officials were also present on the occasion. RSS