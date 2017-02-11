PM and NC president Deuba hold meeting

11 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting at the former’s official residence at Baluwatar today.

In the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on local election and constitution amendment among other issues.

The Prime Minister’s press advisor Govinda Acahrya said that the Prime Minister and the president of the main ruling coalition partner exchanged vies as to how consensus could be forged on fixing the election date and constitution amendment in consultation with other parties.

Appointment of a new Inspector General of Nepal Police too figured in the meeting also attended by Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi, the government chief secretary and the Attorney General, it is learnt.

These issues would likely be discussed in the meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled for Sunday.