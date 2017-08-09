9 August, Chautara: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reached Ambasthan of Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district and inspected the source of water for Melamchi drinking water tunnel.

During the onsite inspection, PM Deuba expressed dissatisfaction over the procrastination of the completion of the project which had had begun in 2001.

He directed the concerned bodies to accelerate the project, assuring that government would provide utmost support for it.

At the project site, Executive Director of the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, Ramchandra Devkota, informed PM of the progress and challenges surfaced before timely completion.

PM Deuba was accompanied by Minister for Information and Communications, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Mahendra Yadav and lawmaker from constituency no 3 of Sindhupalchowk district, Sher Bahadur Tamang.

It was informed that the project office was padlocked by disrupting the regular works since Friday, citing the reason that the Italian construction company CMC, did not paid the assisting Nepali contractor. RSS