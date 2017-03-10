PM says local poll for establishment of people’s rights

10 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has spoken of the essentiality of holding the local poll to devolve people’s rights that are presently centered in the Singha Durbar to people’s doorsteps.

While inaugurating the celebration of Toranla Festival of the Thakali community here today, the Prime Minister said, “The local poll is announced to enforce the constitution and establish people’s rights.” He insisted on to further strengthen the national unity by addressing the voices of Madhes so as to see a political stability and prosperity in the country expecting the support of the entire Nepalis for that.

“The country is amidst challenges and opportunities,” he said, adding that the inclusive and proportional constitution was drafted after a long wait and its amendment was necessary to ensure its broader acceptability. The Prime Minister praised the Thakali community for their ‘ever readiness’ to fight for justice, equity and independence, and vowed to put in efforts from his side to promote the Thakali culture.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister feted mountaineer Meen Bahadur Sherchan who is all set to make a fresh attempt to scale the world’s highest mountain, Everest, at the age of 87 and wished him success in the mission.

The Thakali community celebrates the Toranla festival for three days in the remembrance of their departed family members and they have demanded that the State should give a public holiday on this occasion. RSS