PM says struggle is on for securing rights of minority communities

11 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said he is in a relentless struggle for securing the identity and rights of the minority communities.

Addressing the Nepal-India poetry symposium at Jingahawa of Rautahat district today, he said, “I am in favour of all the ethnic communities, languages and cultures, and their identity and rights. I am also steadfastly support national unity comprising the mountainous, hilly and the Madhes.”

Noting that the People’s War and the struggle for the rights of the oppressed were waged under his leadership, PM Dahal said the new constitution has institutionalised the identity and rights of the oppressed and marginalised communities, paving the way for securing the remaining rights through amendment to the constitution.

The Prime Minister said the poetry symposium has a special significance in terms of strengthening the Nepal-India relations and that he would always be effortful towards establishing the identity and rights of the Muslim community. He added that the rights of the Muslim community have been institutionalised in the new constitution by means of provisions as constitution of a Muslim Commission as a constitutional body.

Thirty six Muslim Sayars (lyricists) from Nepal and India participated in the poetry symposium which saw the recitation of poems related to the language, art, culture, history, identity and rights of the Muslim community.

Directive to carry out works giving sense of change

Meanwhile, PM Dahal has directed the chiefs of the Rautahat district-based government offices to deliver public services so that the people would get a feel of change.

Addressing a gathering of office chiefs in Rautahat district headquarters after attending the Muslim poetry symposium, he also instructed the government employees to manage environment for election in the district as the government would soon announce the election date.

“The constitution amendment proposal has been registered in the parliament and the government has already swung into action for holding the local level elections,” the PM stated. He also gave directives to the office chiefs to prioritise development works to increase the capital expenditure.

Addressing another programme in Rautahat today, the Prime Minister said that the constitution amendment proposal already tabled in parliament would be passed by putting it to a vote.

Maoist Centre leaders Prabhu Saha and Matrika Yadav said that the election would be possible only after the amendment to the constitution.

On the occasion, PM Dahal distributed bicycles to 1500 girl students of various schools in Sonarniya and Katariya VDCs in Rautahat district. The bicycles have been provided to the girl students at the initiatives of leader Saha and aimed at easing their travel to and from school.

At the programme, 31 people announced their dissociation from various political parties and joined the CPN (Maoist Centre). RSS