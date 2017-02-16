PM seeks Mahato’s help for local election

16 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has urged Chairman of Sadbhavana Party, Rajendra Mahato, to help in holding the local election successfully, as the government was announcing the election date soon.

During a meeting held with leader Mahato at his residence, Baluwatar, on Thursday, PM Dahal reiterated that it was government’s responsibility to hold local elections. However, the constitution amendment and announcement of election would go side by side, the PM added further urging Mahato to help build consensus and amend constitution.

In response, leader Mahato urged PM Dahal to forward the constitution amendment process. Further discussion could be held after other leaders of Madhesi political parties, who are currently out of the capital, return here.