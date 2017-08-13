13 August, Kathmandu: A meeting held among Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, main opposition party leader KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Chairman of major coalition partner CPN (Maoist Centre), among others late this evening called on agitating Dr Govinda KC to end his fast-onto-death.

The Prime Minister summoned the meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Minister (OPMCM), expressing his special concern over the issue, the OPMCM said.

The meeting where the Education Minister, Health Minister, representatives of the talks committee formed by the government, President of Women, Children, Social Welfare and Senior Citizens Committee of the Legislature-Parliament and its members urged the agitating orthopedic surgeon to immediately end his strike, reaching to an understating of moving the Medical Education Bill ahead as per the ‘spirit’ of his demands.

It has reached to an agreement to go with the process of addressing his genuine demands.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was learnt to have put his views that to deal with the Clause 12 and 13 of the bill as per the proposal made by the government earlier would help increase quality of medical education and bring reforms in this sector.

Education Minister Gopalman Shrestha, Health Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, talks committee representative Dr Bhagawan Koirala, former Health Minister Gagan Thapa, Committee President Ranju Jha and members were among those present in the meeting. RSS