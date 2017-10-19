19 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity, good health and long-life to all Nepalis living inside the country and abroad on the occasion of the great festival of lights, or Tihar.

In a message today, Prime Minister Deuba has expressed the confidence that the Tihar festival would further deepen religious harmony, cultural tolerance, solidarity, collaboration and assimilation among all the Nepalis. “Nepal is a country with multi-identity of various religions and culture, and the various cultural festivals have helped contribute to fraternity and spiritual unity in the Nepali society.”

He has also expressed best wishes for this festival to be successful in inspiring all the Nepalis towards the path to national solidarity and development.