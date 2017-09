30 Sept, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended hearty best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity of all Nepalis on the occasion of the Bada Dashain festival 2074 BS.

The implementation of the constitution made by the people-elected Constituent Assembly was in the final phase, the peace process has almost reached to its conclusion, and political stability has been just achieved in the country, the PM stated in his message of best wishes.

