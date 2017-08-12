12 August, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed all concerned district authorities to immediately shift the people who have been caught in floods and landslides in various parts of the country to safer locations, and provide relief to the survivors.

In a directive issued to the administrative chiefs of the affected districts this morning, Prime Minister Deuba urged them to provide every possible support to the people affected by the natural disaster, including rescue, relief and translocation to safer ground.

Paying tributes to those who lost their lives in floods and landslides, and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister has also appealed to all the citizens to join hands at this hour of calamity.

More than two dozen people have already lost their lives due to floods triggered by heavy rainfall since Friday night in various districts in the Tarai. Four members of a family died after being caught in a landslide in Sindhuli. RSS