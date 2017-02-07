Police confiscate five kilos of hashish

7 Feb, Birgunj: An Indian national was arrested with five kilos of hashish at 8:30 am today.

The Armed Police Force Customs Security Company, Birgunj arrested Sekh Saddam during a routine checking. Sekh was heading towards Kolkata in India from Kathmandu with the hashish hidden in a bag, said APF Superintendent of Police, Sushil Subedi.

Sekh has confessed that he was acting as a middleman to transport the contraband to India for IRs 10,000, which a man in Kathmandu had promised to provide him once the work was accomplished. He has been handed over to District Police Office, Parsa for necessary investigation.