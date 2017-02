5 Feb, Kathmandu: The Metropolitan Police Sunday arrested 37 Bangladeshi nationals who do not posses passports and other legal documents to stay in Nepal.

According to Sorhakhutte Police Circle Chief Deputy Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathaur, they entered Nepal via India and were engaged in tailoring business here.

Police believe their goal is to acquire Nepali citizenship and passports and set out for abroad jobs. They belong to the 19-34 age group.