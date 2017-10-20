20 Oct, Simara, Bara: Police had to fire six rounds bullets to take under control gamblers at Bakuliya at Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City in Bara district.

A team from the Area Police Office, Simara fired six rounds in the air to raid a gambling den at 2 am today.

“The police had to fire in the air after the locals picketed the police personnel who had gone to Bakuliya to control gambling. The police had gone there acting on a tip-off,” spokesman at the District Police Office Bara, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhubaneshwar Saha, said.

According to spokesman Saha, the gamblers from the other villages surrounded the police as they tried to arrest the gamblers at Bakuliya, and the police had to fire in the air to take the situation under control.

It is stated that a clash had also ensued between the gamblers and the police. A policeman and some locals have sustained minor injuries in the clash, police said. Police have taken one Shankar Chaudhary of Bakuliya, Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City under control and confiscated Rs 15 thousand in cash.