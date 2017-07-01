1 July, Lahan: A junior police officer here has turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gobardhan Khatri, who was assigned on duty at the Chief Election Officer’s Office, shot himself in the head using the gun he was carrying last night, spokesman at the District Police Office, Siraha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bishwamani Pokharel, said.

It is not known why the Assistant Sub –Inspector from Triyuga Municipality-11 killed himself. His body has been kept at the District Hospital, Siraha for an autopsy examination. RSS