‘Political consensus must for constitution amendment’

13 Jan, Dhulikhel: Minister for Urban Development, Arjun Narsingh KC, has said it was necessary to forge consensus with Madhes-based parties and indigenous nationalities after forging minimum consensus among major political parties for the amendment of constitution.

Addressing the programme organised for the installation of newly elected office-bearers of Dhulikhel Drinking Water and Sanitation Users’ Committee, Minister KC said that the constitution is always a changeable document. The country has been making preparation to amend the constitution as per the need, according to him.

He said, “Constitution amendment is the demand of time. There is no alternative to move ahead by amending the constitution with consensus of all parties.”