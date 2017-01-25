Political deadlock ends soon: Defense Minister

25 Jan, Dang: Minister for Defense Bal Krishna Khand has said the political deadlock would fizzle out within few days with the agreement among political parties in the disputed issues of constitution amendment.

Speaking at the Reporters’ Club Dang Chapter here Wednesday, Defense Minister Khand reminded that the political parties have the past that they forge agreement at the end after huge debate and discussion. The present government was formed to clear the political deadlock and make headway to development, he argued.

The hilly districts in Province No 5 need to be kept intact, he said, adding that he was not concerned much about provincial capital but the future of Lumbini area.

On a different note, he said Nepal Army has internalized the change. It has tremendous role on country’s development, he added.