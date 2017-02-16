Political report tabled in closed-door session of CPN (Maoist)

16 Feb, Rolpa: CPN (Maoist) General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand has tabled the political report in the closed-door session in the ongoing eight national convention of the party being held at Thawang in Rolpa district.

The party has said that as many as 800 representatives and 200 observers from across the country as well as representatives from a dozen nations including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Spain, France and others are participating in the closed-door session.

The party said that the representatives are scheduled to hold group-wise discussions on political report of the general secretary and the party’s new charter.

The closed-door session would continue till 21 February.