Poll date announcement only after constitution amendment: DPM Nidhi

10 Feb, Nawalparasi: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Friday said the government would announce the date for local body elections only after an amendment of the constitution.

He however said the government was at work to resolve all problems including that of delineation issue after holding consultations with main opposition CPN-UML. He was speaking at a press conference organised by Reporters’ Club Nepal, Nawalparasi.

He also expressed hope that the constitution could be amended as dialogue which is on with the UML and disgruntled United Democratic Madhesi Front has taken a positive direction. RSS