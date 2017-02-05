Poll must for constitution enforcement, Nepal says

5 Feb, Sindhuli: CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has urged political parties to unite for the effective enforcement of constitution.

Speaking at Basudev Shrestha’s statue unveiling ceremony held at Deuralitar of Baseshwor VDC-1 here Sunday, the former Prime Minister said, “Enforcement of the constitution is the prime need of the hour.”

“The country is constitutionally mandated to hold the three-tier election by the third week of January, 2o18, so it is essential to implement the constitution”, he underscored. He expressed his belief that the country would fall into a crisis if the local poll was not held by coming April-May. “Conspiracies are being hatched against the integrated Nepali society as ill efforts are being made to spoil such unity.”

Lauding the contribution of Shrestha in bringing positive changes in the country, he said the country achieved the constitution due to sacrifice of those people like Shrestha. RSS