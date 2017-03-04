Polls impossible unless Madhesi, Janajatis are accommodated: Dr. Bhattarai

4 March, Janakpurdham (Dhanusa): Naya Shakti Party Nepal coordinator Dr. Baburam Bhattarai on Saturday viewed that the election date set by the government was a ploy to put local people in the dark.

The polls would be meaningless unless an environment is created for Madhesi, Janajatis and indigenous nationalities to join in the polls.

“The elections are impossible unless the demarcation issue is settled,” said the former Prime Minister while speaking at a programme organised by Naya Shakti in Janakpurdham.

He also blamed ruling CPN (Maoist Centre) and main opposition CPN-UML for their inclination towards forming a power equation while suggesting that an all-party government was essential to give a way out of the existing political problems. RSS