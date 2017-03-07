Post office vandalized

7 March, Parsa: Protesters here have vandalized the district post office today. The cadres of UDMF had vandalized it on the charge of disobeying the general strike called by them. The UDMF has announced Tarai banda for two days effective from today.

The office based at Muralibagaincha in Birgunj was vandalized by the protesters at around 1:30 pm today.

The office acting Chief Pradip Kumar Mehata shared that the protesters even thrashed some employees in the office and broke down the furniture.

On the other hand, the local administration has beefed up security in the locality in view of the Tarai shutdown.

Meanwhile, police have provided security to here based CPN (UML)’s district party office. RSS