‘Poverty alleviation Ministry is itself poor’

3 April, Kathmandu: Minister for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Hridaya Ram Thani has said that the Ministry itself was becoming poor in terms of budgetary allocation but had the vital responsibility of alleviating the poverty in the country.

Speaking in the national seminar of Audit supervisory committee organized by Nepal Federation of Savings Credit Cooperation here today, Minister Thani shared that the Ministry was facing budget crunch to effectively run the poverty alleviation programmes.

As many as 450 committee members are attending the seminar.

He added that different 49 programmes of 14 Ministries were related to poverty alleviation but the Ministry itself is facing budget crunch.

Similarly, National Cooperatives Association chair Keshav Badal urged to amend the cooperative act adding that the cooperative sector was the backbone of national economy. There are 34 cooperative across the country. RSS