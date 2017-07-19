19 July, Pokhara: The Upper Madi Hydropower Project based in Sildujure of Kaski has increased its capacity to generate power.

The power generation of 25-MW capacity hydro project was reduced to 8 MW due to damage caused by the heavy rainfall on last June 26. With the operation of its two turbines, the power production has increased to 24 MW from the project, shared Project Coordinator Raj Kumar Baral.

He added that the power generated from the project has been linked to the national grid.

Baral further informed that the full-fledged power production has started on July 16 after maintenance of the rain-ravaged project.

The project construction which was primarily estimated to be the cost of around Rs 5.28 billio0n saw an increase of investment to Rs 8 billion due to trade blockade, earthquake and natural calamities.

The construction started from mid-December 2012 and completed at the end of December 2016. RSS