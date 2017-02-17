Power produced from Hewakhola Hydel Project ‘A’ connected to national grid

17 Feb, Panchthar: Electricity produced from Hewakhola Hydropower Project ‘A’ in Panchthar has been connected to the national grid from Wednesday. The 10.6-MW electricity has been linked to the national grid.

Earlier, 4.3 MW power produced from the Project was already linked to the national grid after the inauguration of sub-station of Thapatar in Phidim under the Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line.

The Project has produced a total of 14.9 MW power and it was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.60 billion.