16 Sept, Tilottama (Rupandehi): CPN (Revolutionary Maoist) Chairperson Mohan Baidya has commented that CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is clever to orchestrate himself to be a communist.

At a press conference organized by the Federation of Revolutionary Journalists, District Committee, Rupandehi, in Butwal on Saturday, he said, “Prachanda is not a communist but he is orchestrating himself to be a communist”.

Chairperson Baidya lambasted that the communists in Nepal are disguising themselves to be communists in the camouflage of leftists and asserted that his party would in no way integrate into the Maoist Centre.

“Prachanda has good wave length with Congress; better he integrates his party into Congress,” Baidya said, adding that their integration could be made with true revolutionaries and his party is interacting with Masal and Biplab-led Maoist party.

He claimed that his party would emerge as an alternative political power in Nepal.