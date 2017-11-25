25 Nov, Ratnanagar: Former Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that there is no space to be back from the merger of Maoist Centre and CPN (UML).

He also urged the cadres not to harbour any doubt on the unification of two parties adding that it would not end at any cost.

At an election programme in Bharatpur this evening, Dahal said, “There is no place to go back from unification. We have started the election alliance only after setting up the party unification coordination committee.”

“We have moved ahead by collapsing the bridge back. Now, we will fall off if we tried to go back,” Dahal compared the situation of Maoist and UML if they don’t go for unification bid.

He also said that a new synthesis would be drawn in between the people’s multiparty democracy and people’s democracy of 21st adding that both the parties have shared common views on achieving the socialism through the peaceful competition in the days ahead.

The Maoist Chairman also urged the cadres to look ahead by rising above the partisan limited boundary as party unification was linked to making a bright future of our future generations. RSS