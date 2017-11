21 Nov, Ratnanagar, Chitwan: CPN-Maoist Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ met Sarita Rai and her son Jaibik, who were injured in the bomb blast in Rautahat a few days ago, and acquired information about their health condition here this evening.

They are undergoing treatment at the ICU of Chitwan Medical College in Bharatpur.