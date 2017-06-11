11 June, Kathmandu: The government has started preparations to amend Act related to registration of political parties -2073 to bring all parties onboard the second round of local-level election scheduled for June 28.

Today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers held at Singha Durbar decided to register the bill related in the Legislature-Parliament to bring the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal on board the election.

Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said that the meeting also approved the Switzerland visit of President Bidya Devi Bhandari scheduled for June 13.

President Bhandari is leaving for Geneva at the invitation of Director General of the International Labour Organisation, where she is scheduled to address the 106th session of International Labour Conference as the chief speaker.

Similarly, the meeting has also given permission to provide grants worth Rs 265.3 million to 20 civil servants aspiring for study at various universities of Japan under ‘Japan Development Studies’. RSS