17 June, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has shared that it has completed all necessary preparations for the nomination of candidates scheduled for June 18 (Sunday) in the run-up to second phase of civic polls.

At a press conference held at the Election Commission on Saturday to brief about the polls preparations, Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav appealed to the candidates of the political parties and independent candidates to enthusiastically take part in the nomination process of candidacy rescheduled on Sunday.

The nomination process of candidacy would begin from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm on June 18 (Sunday), shared EC.

“I urged all the stakeholders, including the entire voters, political parties, civil society and media sector, to be sure that the local elections in all 334 local levels of 35 districts of Province -1, 5 and 7 would be held on the stipulated date, June 28.”, CEC Yadav said pledging that no stones would remain unturned to beef up security arrangements to make it election friendly.

He further expressed confidence that the political parties and candidates will pay a full respect to the sovereign rights of the voters to elect their desired candidates during the second phase of the elections.

“The Commission is also confident that the security personnel deployed for the elections will actively discourage the activities of stoking situation and imposing blockages by anyone on the path of the election process, including candidacy nomination to vote counting, and maintain law and order on the ground”, CEC Yadav added.

The chief returning officers and returning officers have been directed to make all logistic arrangements to facilitate the candidates to register their nominations, and the voters to cast their votes in a safe, simple and trouble-free atmosphere, and fight the possible hostility of the nature on the Election Day, stated a press release issued today.

The press release further noted that the Government of Nepal has made strong commitment to managing all required security arrangements for the elections. “The Commission is fully confident of the reliable security arrangements for all, including the officials and staffs of the Commission, the staffs deployed in the elections, the election materials, management of the material transportation, polling locations, voters, offices of political parties and candidates”.

On the occasion, the EC also informed that a total of 15,028 representatives would be picked from the second phase elections taking place at one metropolitan city, 7 sub-metropolitan cities, 111 municipalities and 215 rural municipalities.

As many as 64,32,765 voters are eligible for the elections where altogether 8,364 polling centers have been fixed at 4,581 polling locations. Furthermore, 66,900 staffers, apart from security personnel, will be deployed during the second phase elections.

The EC has given top priority to the representation of women in the local levels as per the provisions of the ‘Constitution of Nepal’ and the Local Level Election Act 2073 BS, it was shared on the occasion.

“The political parties have taken the compulsory provision of fielding 50 percent women candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor at municipality and president and vice-president at rural municipality very positively”, the press release reads.

The Commission believes that the common voters will benefit for the news items disseminated by the media outlets utilizing the freedom of press considering the prominent role of the mass media in the elections.

The Election Commission has been operating the voter education drive extensively to guarantee the representation of women, Dalits and minorities as per the constitutional provisions. “The voter education drive is being carried out by putting women voters as well as women candidates on top priority”, the press release further noted.

At least, one voter educator has been deployed at one polling center and thus, altogether 8, 350 voter educators with all required materials have been deputed for the second phase of the elections.

Additionally, election-related information and messages are also being disseminating through local print outlets, radios, televisions and FM radios in local languages. “Voter education materials have been prepared in 16 national languages”.

The Commission has granted permission to a total of 7089 observers from 47 organizations to observe the June 14 elections. The Commission had allowed the representatives of the 12 diplomatic missions in Kathmandu to pay inspection visit to the polling centers in the Kathmandu valley during the first phase of the local elections on May 14.

Although the Commission has made all arrangements for the representatives of the diplomatic mission to pay inspection visits to polling stations at eight different cities in province 1, 2, 5 and 7, now it is making preparations for their inspection visit at the polling stations only in Biratnagar and Dhankuta of Province-1, Bhairahawa and Palpa in Province-5 and Dhangadhi and Dadheldhura of Province-7 on June 28.

The Commission has already established the Joint Election Operation Center (JEOC) on April 5 at the EC headquarters to coordinate among the election offices, collect information from its line agencies and immediately update about the election activities.

Also present at the conference were Commissioners, Ila Sharma, Narendra Dahal, Iswori Poudel and Sudhir Shah and Secretary Gopinath Mainali. RSS